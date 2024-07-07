After a disappointing loss in the T20I series opener, India staged a remarkable comeback to dominate Zimbabwe in the second T20I, securing a decisive 100-run victory and leveling the series 1-1. The match, held in Harare on Sunday, July 7, saw the Men in Blue deliver an outstanding performance, reversing their fortunes from the initial 13-run defeat.

The foundation for India's triumph was laid by Abhishek Sharma, who scored his maiden international century with a blistering 100 off 47 balls. His explosive innings, featuring 7 fours and 8 sixes, propelled India to a formidable total of 234/2 in their 20 overs.

In their chase, Zimbabwe struggled to gain momentum against a disciplined Indian bowling attack. The scoreboard pressure proved overwhelming, and the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals. Avesh Khan was the standout bowler for India, claiming 3 wickets for just 15 runs in his 4 overs, ensuring Zimbabwe's innings never gained traction.

Abhishek Sharma, who had been dismissed for a duck in his debut innings, redeemed himself with a spectacular knock that captured global attention. His dynamic performance underscored India's resilience and ability to bounce back, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of the series.

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