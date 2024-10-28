Hockey India has unveiled a dynamic and revamped 18-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team, ready to take on the best in Asia at the highly anticipated Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Set to be held from November 11 to 20 at the state-of-the-art Rajgir Hockey Stadium, this tournament marks a crucial moment for the team, as they prepare to defend their crown after last year's stunning victory in Ranchi.

With expectations soaring, India will face off against five formidable contenders, including Olympic silver medallists China, alongside Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand. The team, led by captain Salima Tete with Navneet Kaur serving as vice-captain, aims to reaffirm its dominance on the continental stage and keep the title in Indian hands.

Goalkeepers Savita and young sensation Bichu Devi Kharibam are set to guard the net with unwavering resolve. In defense, seasoned stalwarts Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke promise to fortify India’s backline with their robust skills.

The midfield, spearheaded by captain Salima Tete, features a mix of experienced and energetic players like Neha, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, and Lalremsiami, who are all known for their playmaking and aggressive gameplay. The forward line packs a punch with the likes of Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Preeti Dubey, and Beauty Dungdung set to lead the attack.

The team also sees the much-anticipated return of Sushila Chanu and forward Beauty Dungdung, both of whom have battled their way back from injuries, making their resurgence a compelling storyline for the tournament.

As the Indian squad readies itself for action, all eyes will be on Rajgir this November, where the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy promises high-octane clashes and the thrill of witnessing India’s title defense on home soil.