India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on June 18 scripted history after they won the men's doubles title at the Indonesia Open.

With this, they become the first pair from the country to claim a Super 1000 event.

The Indians defeated Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 21-18 from Malaysian in an intense fight that lasted 43 minutes.

Speaking after the game Satwiksairaj said that they had prepared themselves very well for the match.

''We already knew that the crowd will be supporting us and eventually they did so. This has been an amazing week for us as we played amazing badminton today,'' he added.



In the first game, both Satwiksairaj and Chirag gave a tough fight to their fancied opponents since then. In the second game too, the duo didn't allow opponents to break free and kept themselves ahead of the curve with four points.

The Indians seemed to be in for a facile victory when the Malaysians nullified four match points to come within sniffing distance of their opponents.

Later, they converted the match point to script a magnificent win.



Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma also congratulated the pair for their achievement.

''Congratulations to @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 on their historic victory in the #IndonesiaOpenSuper1000! You have showcased incredible skill and character on the court, making India proud. Wishing you the best of luck for your future endeavors! Sarma tweeted.