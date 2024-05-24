The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has kickstarted the 'Let's Move, India' campaign. This nationwide initiative invites citizens across age groups and abilities to embrace the sheer joy of movement.

Indians can showcase their support for the country's athletes bound for Paris 2024 by recreating iconic celebrations or crafting unique physical expressions. These moves, be it catchy dance steps, hero tributes, or local sports-inspired routines, can be shared on social media platforms by tagging @OlympicKhel and using #LetsMoveIndia.

Spearheading the campaign is table tennis sensation Manika Batra, who is gearing up to represent India at the upcoming Olympics. "I believe that physical activity is essential for our well-being," she asserted, adding, "Together, we can build a healthier, more active nation."

The IOC has joined hands with Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra's foundation and the Reliance Foundation. Together, they will extend invitations to schools nationwide to partake in the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP), coinciding with Olympic Day on June 23.

Bindra, an IOC Athletes' Commission member, hailed the initiative, stating, "Through the Olympic Values Education Programme in Odisha and Assam, we've witnessed firsthand how sport can inspire and empower young minds. I am excited to see India embrace this initiative and support our athletes as they prepare for Paris 2024."

The IOC's ongoing 'Let's Move' endeavour strives to motivate people worldwide to incorporate more movement into their daily lives, underscoring the positive impact of sports and fitness on physical and mental health. With over 15 million global participants and support from 1,000+ athletes, the campaign has struck a chord worldwide.