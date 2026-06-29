IOC clears cricket qualification pathway for LA28 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the qualification system for cricket at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, taking another major step towards the sport's long awaited return to the Games after more than a century.

The qualification framework, endorsed by the IOC Executive Board, outlines the pathway for teams to secure places at LA28, where cricket will make its Olympic comeback for the first time since the Paris 1900 Games. The tournament will feature men's and women's T20 competitions, with six teams competing in each event.

Each participating nation will be allowed a squad of up to 15 players, resulting in 90 athlete quota places for both the men's and women's competitions. A total of 28 matches will be played across the two tournaments.

The approval is part of the IOC's broader qualification process for LA28. Since December 2025, qualification systems for 49 sports and disciplines have been finalised. Boxing and water polo were approved most recently in May, while athletics and football remain the only sports awaiting confirmation of their qualification pathways.

Alongside cricket, the IOC also approved revisions to the qualification system for surfing. Although the overall athlete quota remains unchanged, the allocation of qualification spots between events organised by the International Surfing Association (ISA) and the World Surf League (WSL) has been adjusted.

The revised format is intended to ensure that the world's top surfers qualify for the Games while maintaining opportunities for athletes from a broader range of countries. The qualification period for surfing will continue from 2026 to 2028, with changes made to the order and priority of qualifying events before the final allocation of Olympic berths.

According to the IOC, the qualification systems for LA28 are designed to provide athletes with multiple opportunities to qualify, encourage wider continental representation, reduce travel demands and give National Olympic Committees, athletes and support staff greater certainty in planning for the Games.

Under the Olympic Charter, each International Federation is responsible for developing the qualification criteria and participation rules for its respective sport. These systems require final approval from the IOC Executive Board and must comply with the Qualification System Principles adopted by the IOC in March 2025.