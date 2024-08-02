A women's boxing match ended abruptly at the Paris Olympics, igniting a fierce debate over gender eligibility in sports. Algeria's Imane Khelif claimed victory in just 46 seconds when Italian opponent Angela Carini unexpectedly quit her 66kg bout.

The match's sudden conclusion raised eyebrows, as Khelif had previously been barred from world championships due to failed testosterone and gender eligibility tests. The win immediately drew criticism from high-profile figures on social media.

Author JK Rowling and tech mogul Elon Musk were among those questioning Khelif's participation. Rowling's pointed remarks on X (formerly Twitter) garnered significant attention, while Musk endorsed a call to support Carini.

Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Q5SbKiksXQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

Amid mounting pressure, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a statement defending Khelif's eligibility. They emphasised that all athletes in the boxing tournament comply with established regulations, including medical and passport-based gender verification.

The IOC also revealed that Khelif and Taiwan's double world champion Lin Yu-ting had been "victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision" by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2023. This decision, made without due process, led to their disqualification from the IBA World Championships.

"The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two athletes are currently receiving," the IOC said in a statement. "Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination."

Criticising the IBA's handling of the situation, the IOC stated, "Such an approach is contrary to good governance." They reaffirmed their commitment to protecting athletes' human rights and expressed concern over the abuse directed at the competitors involved.