In the most recent round of tests conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on April 20, Wednesday, another overseas player from the Delhi Capitals (DC) contingent tested covid positive. Following the recent revelation of another playing member testing positive for COVID, the COVID total has now reached a half-dozen.

The recent development has come a day after Delhi Capitals' IPL 2022 game against Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) was shifted to Mumbai from Pune in the wake of the virus outbreak at the franchise camp.

Besides Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, four members of the Delhi Capitals franchise had tested positive for the deadly virus amid the first phase of the cash-rich league. After DC physio Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane tested positive for COVID-19, another player of the DC franchise contracted novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to recent reports, the COVID-positive result was obtained following a Rapid Antigen Test on Wednesday morning, before to the IPL 2022 match between Delhi and Punjab. On Wednesday, the Pant-led Delhi Capitals will face Agarwal & Co. in IPL 2022 match No.32 at the Brabourne Stadium.

Tim Siefert, a New Zealand wicketkeeper batter, is the sixth member of the Delhi Capitals club to test positive for COVID-19 during the ongoing season of the cash-rich league, according to several reports. Marsh, a DC all-rounder, was brought to the hospital earlier this week after testing positive with COVID-19.

"Marsh's condition is being continuously monitored by the Delhi Capitals medical staff. All of the remaining members of the group are currently isolated in their rooms and will be checked on a regular basis "In a statement on Twitter, the DC franchise said. The Pant-led DC team is ranked eighth in the IPL 2022 standings after finishing second in the world's richest tournament in 2020. This season, the Delhi Capitals have won two of their five games.