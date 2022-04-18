An overseas player in the Delhi Capitals has tested positive for COVID-19 which forced the team to delay its travel to Pune for its next IPL match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. An Australian all-rounder showed some symptoms and the player came out positive in a Rapid Antigen Test.

A BCCI source while quoted by PTI said, “DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart.”

It is understood another member of the support staff has also shown symptoms but RT-PCR results are awaited. “All teams are staying at Conrad Hotel in Pune where BCCI has created a bio-bubble. They were supposed to travel but now it has been delayed. Obviously all those whose results would be negative would carry on with onward journey tomorrow,” the source said.

The development comes after team physio Farhart tested positive last week. “We were supposed to leave today but have been told to stay in room until

With Covid cases rising outside the IPL bio-bubble, the virus threat inside the protected environment has also increased. Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the second wave before it could be completed in the UAE in September-October.