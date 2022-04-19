Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan showered huge praise on Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler after he scored his scored century against KKR in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.

Vaughan was impressed by Buttler’s stoke making and timing. He went on to call him one of the best T20 players in the world. The cricketer-turned-expert’s comments are not shocking as Buttler has wreaked havoc with the bat for England and in the IPL as well.

The England wicketkeeper-batter has had unbelievable numbers in T20 cricket for close to a year now. Since the start of the T20 World Cup in October last year, Buttler averages 80.5 cricket in the shortest format of the game while maintaining a strike rate of 154.43.

“Best T20 player in the world @josbuttler #Fact #IPL2022,” tweeted Michael VaughanButtler, who has so far scored 375 runs in just 6 matches, slammed 103 off 61 balls against KKR on Monday to power the Royals to 217/5 - the highest total of the 15th season so far.

Jos Buttler has become the sixth batsman to score three or more centuries in IPL. Before him, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shane Watson and Sanju Samson have scored three or more centuries. Gayle has 6, Virat has 5, Warner has 4, Watson has 4 and Samson has 3 centuries. Apart from this, this is the third century by Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium.