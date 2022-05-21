Riyan Parag set a new IPL record as the most catches by an Indian player in a single season.

Following his two catches against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, Rajasthan Royals batsman Riyan Parag set a new IPL record for the most catches by an Indian player in a single season (CSK). In the 15th edition of the cash-rich competition, Parag, who has been one of the best fielders in the game, now has 15 catches, five more than Rovman Powell and Tilak Varma.

Parag overtook Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma for the most catches by an Indian fielder (non-wicketkeeper) in a season with 15 catches.

Earlier, Jadeja and Rohit were on the top of the list with 13 catches.

Parag, who has made the most difficult of catches appear easy on-screen, has now matched former Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers on the list, with a season-high of 19 catches (2016).

With the Rajasthan Royals set to play at least two more games this season, Parag will be hoping to break the all-time IPL record with five more catches.