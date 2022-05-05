Cricketer Virat Kohli became the first player in the history of Indian Premier League’s to face 5000 balls.

On Wednesday, Kohli accomplished the milestone in the 49th match of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune against the Chennai Super Kings.

Shikhar Dhawan is in second place with 4810 balls faced, followed by Rohit Sharma (4429) and David Warner (4062), respectively. With 4042 deliveries, Suresh Raina is the next on the list.

RCB got off to a fantastic start in Kohli’s historic match on Wednesday, hitting 57 runs in the powerplay after being put into bat first.

Kohli smacked three fours and a six in his 30-run innings, while captain Faf du Plessis smashed four boundaries and a six in a 22-ball 38.

Kohli struggled to get going after RCB lost two quick wickets in Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, and was eventually cleaned out by Moeen Ali on a pitch that favoured spinners.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings, had previously won the toss and chosen to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore.