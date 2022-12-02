The Indian Premier League (IPL) which is also known as the cash-rich league never fails to entertain cricket fans apart from a platform to players display their skills, however, the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) is all set to make IPL more thriller with the introduction an 'Impact Player Rule' for every team.

Notably, if one can recall the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he or she can have a fair idea as to what the new rule is all about.

As per reports, the governing council members of the IPL deliberated the introduction of the Impact Player concept on December 1.

The clause, which is similar to a player substitute in football, was well accepted by domestic circuit coaches and players.

"Note that from IPL 2023 Season a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match. The regulations pertaining to the same will be issued shortly," BCCI said in its note to the franchises.

According to this rule, each team will have to name four substitute players along with their playing 11. Any team can replace any one of these four players with any player as an impact player for 14 overs.

However, any player who leaves the team as an impact player will not be able to appear on the field again as for the rest of the match, only the Impact Player will play the match. Any team can replace any player within the stipulated overs whether the said player is batting or bowling or not. If for any reason the overs are curtailed and it is reduced to less than 10, then this rule won't be applicable.

Interestingly, this is not a new rule as in the year 2005, the International Cricket Council (ICC) tried this rule of a substitute and at that time it was named 'Super Sub'.

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