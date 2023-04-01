Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has slammed the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) for not allowing players from the country in the cash-rich league Indian Premier League (IPL) and called the latter 'arrogant'.

Khan said that Pakistan should not worry if India is not allowing them to play in the IPL because Pakistan has one of the best players.

''If India doesn’t allow Pakistani players to play in the IPL, then Pakistan shouldn’t worry about it because we have brilliant young cricketers,” Khan told Times Radio on March 31.

“This is sad and unfortunate. There’s a lot of arrogance in the way India behaves now, as a superpower in the world of cricket,” he added.

He further went on to say that India has much more wealth than any other country as far as cricket is concerned, adding, ''I think they now as a superpower dictate who should play against them and who shouldn’t.”

It is worth mentioning that everything is not going well between India and Pakistan in recent times. The two nations haven't played a bilateral series against each other for nearly a decade.

Moreover, since 2008, Pakistani players have been banned from participating in the IPL.

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