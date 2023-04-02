Kane Williamson has been ruled of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to the knee injury he sustained during the season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 28.

''We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings. We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return,'' Gujarat Titans tweeted.

Williamson sustained an injury to his right knee while attempting a catch during the Gujarat Titan's opening match against CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The incident took place in the 13th over of the first innings of the match where he hurt himself while attempting the catch of CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. He failed to take the catch, however, he stopped the ball from going beyond the boundary and saved two runs for his team.

Following the injury, he had to leave the field as his injury was found to be serious.

Later, Sai Sudarshan was used as an impact player in his place and eventually Gujarat Titans won the match.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Williamson's injury was a big blow to the national team.

With this development, the Gujarat Titans will now need to finalize a replacement for the right-handed batter.

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