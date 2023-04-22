Gujarat Titans (GT) emerged victorious in a nail-biting encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), winning by 7 runs in the 30th match of IPL 2023 held at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 22.

In a high-stakes match, GT skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front with a crucial half-century, scoring 66 runs off 50 balls, supported by Wriddhiman Saha who contributed 47 runs off 37 balls. Krunal Pandya displayed his bowling prowess by taking crucial wickets of Saha and Shubman Gill. However, Marcus Stoinis fought back for LSG by dismissing Hardik Pandya and David Miller, limiting GT to a total of 135/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, KL Rahul put up a valiant effort for LSG with a blazing knock of 68 runs off 61 balls, bringing them close to victory. However, LSG faced a sudden collapse in the final overs, and could only manage to score 128/7, falling short by 7 runs as Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma showcased an impressive death-bowling performance for GT.

With this win, Gujarat Titans secured the fourth position in the points table, with four wins and two losses, totaling eight points. Meanwhile, LSG holds the second spot with four wins and three losses, also totaling eight points.