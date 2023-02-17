The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on March 31 after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the official schedule of IPL 2023 on February 17.

The upcoming edition will see ten participating franchises fight it out for the coveted IPL trophy in a 74-match season with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the curtain raiser on March 31.

Gujarat Titans, who won the title in their first attempt last year, will be eyeing to defend their crown in the upcoming edition.

However, they will face a stern test this time around with big dogs Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings looking to make amends for their woeful season after a strong IPL mini-auction.

IPL 2023 FULL SCHEDULE -