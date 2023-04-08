Rajasthan Royals won their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs here in Guwahati on April 8.

RR batted first and scored 199 for four in the allowed 20 overs, while the Caps were limited to 142 for nine.

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave RR a flying start by putting up 98 runs for the first wicket in only 8.3 overs after Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner chose to bowl first.

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As Jaiswal hit 60 off 31 balls, veteran Buttler hit 79 off 51 deliveries. Shimron Hetmyer afterwards hit a 21-ball 39-ball not out.

Mukesh Kumar was the most successful DC bowler, taking two wickets for 36 runs.

Trent Boult, who was on a hat-trick and finished with outstanding statistics of 3/29 in four overs, took two wickets in DC's opening over.

Warner scored 61 points on 49 balls.

Here are the brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 199 for 4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 60, Jos Buttler 79, Shimron Hetymer 39 not out; Mukesh Kumar 2/36).