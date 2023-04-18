Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has been fined 10% of his match fees for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) code of conduct during the team's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news in a statement, which said that Kohli was found guilty of the offense.

Kohli admitted to the Level 1 breach under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. The BCCI did not specify the exact nature of the breach, but it is believed to be related to his aggressive celebration of the dismissal of CSK batter Shivam Dube, who scored a quickfire 52 off 27 balls before being dismissed by RCB pacer Wayne Parnell.

Hrithik Shokeen of Mumbai Indians was also fined for a similar offense, which resulted in a verbal spat with Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana.

In the match, CSK scored a mammoth 226/6 in their 20 overs thanks to Devon Conway's 83 off 45 balls and Shivam Dube's quickfire 52 off 27. In response, RCB put up a valiant effort, with skipper Faf du Plessis scoring 66 off 33 balls and Glenn Maxwell contributing 76 off 36 balls. However, they ultimately fell short by just eight runs.

Kohli's RCB will look to bounce back from the defeat in their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while CSK will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next fixture.