Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Naveen-ul-Haq were penalised for violating the IPL code of conduct during and after the May 1 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

While Kohli and Gambhir were fined the full match fee, Naveen faced a 50 per cent fine for his role in a heated post-match exchange.

Perhaps the drama began during the game itself, with Kohli and Naveen sparring, and escalated after the game.

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It all began in the 17th over of the innings, when Virat Kohli appeared to be upset with Naveen about something. He was frequently observed interacting with the umpire and Amit Mishra, who was batting at the opposite end.

Kohli also had some words for the Afghanistan player who was also locked in a stare-down with the former. While shaking hands, the two players exchanged words, which prompted Gautam Gambhir to intervene.

"Lucknow Super Giants coach Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100% of his match fee for violating the IPL Code of Conduct during a TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow." Gambhir confessed to the Level 2 infraction under IPL Code of Conduct Article 2.21."

