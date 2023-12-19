At the IPL 2024 auction, Australian captain Pat Cummins set a new benchmark by securing a staggering Rs 20.50 crore bid, becoming the first player in IPL history to breach the Rs 20 crore mark. The auction witnessed several high-profile signings, with New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra and World Cup hero Travis Head making headlines.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured the services of Australian pace sensation Pat Cummins for an eye-watering Rs 20.50 crore. Cummins, entering the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore, made history as the first player to command a bid exceeding Rs 20 crore.

New Zealand's rising star, Rachin Ravindra, found himself in the spotlight as he was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 1.80 crore, surpassing his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Australian batsman Travis Head, instrumental in Australia's World Cup 2023 victory, was snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.8 crore. Head's heroic innings of 137 runs in the World Cup final secured a memorable win for his team.

Punjab Kings secured the services of Harshal Patel for a hefty Rs 11.75 crore, while Mumbai Indians invested Rs 5 crore in South African pacer Gerald Coetzee. Shardul Thakur, the Indian all-rounder, fetched Rs 3.20 crore from CSK.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga joined SRH for Rs 1.5 crore, and Rajasthan Royals made a significant move by acquiring West Indies batter Rovman Powell for Rs 7.4 crore, marking a 164 per cent jump from his last price. On the flip side, Delhi Capitals secured English batsman Harry Brook at a 70 per cent discount, trading him from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips and Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi. However, the auction saw Australian batter Steve Smith and Indian cricketer Manish Pandey go unsold, despite Smith's base price of Rs 2 crore and Pandey's base price of Rs 50 lakh.

The IPL 2024 auction, marked by record-breaking bids and strategic team acquisitions, sets the stage for an exhilarating season ahead. Fans eagerly await the on-field action as these star players don the colors of their new franchises.*