Bhojpuri commentators found themselves at the center of a storm during the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, as their commentary during a match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) sparked widespread criticism for its alleged use of offensive language.

The incident occurred during a high-octane clash between KKR and SRH at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, March 23. In a crucial moment during SRH's run-chase, South African batsman Heinrich Klaasen showcased his prowess by smashing KKR's Mitchell Starc for a towering six over mid-wicket. While the shot was hailed by many, it was the commentary that followed which drew sharp rebuke from fans.

Despite Klaasen's spectacular shot, the Bhojpuri commentators came under heavy fire for their choice of words to describe the moment. Fans took to social media platforms to express their outrage, with some calling for the commentators to be removed from their positions. One irate fan, in a tweet directed at prominent figures including Bhojpuri actors Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari, as well as BCCI secretary Jay Shah, demanded action against the commentators for allegedly degrading the Bhojpuri language.

"Hey @ravikishann @ManojTiwariMP @JayShah will you going to sack these monsters as they are degrading our language in such a vulgar way... These bastard commentators don't know Bhojpuri at all... Shame on them," the tweet read.

The backlash didn't stop there, with another fan slamming the commentators as "utterly disgusting" while some attributed the incident to a broader trend of cultural degradation in Bhojpuri movies, songs, and social media content.

Meanwhile, despite Klaasen's heroic efforts with the bat, scoring a blistering 63 runs off just 29 deliveries, his innings proved to be in vain as SRH fell short of their target by a mere 4 runs. The Knight Riders emerged victorious in the nail-biting encounter, with West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell clinching the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 64 runs and crucial wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad.