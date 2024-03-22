The Indian Premier League (IPL) brings exciting news for cricket fans in Guwahati.

For the second consecutive season, Guwahati will host two IPL matches at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The Rajasthan-based franchise will play as the home team in these matches.

This follows the success of two IPL matches held at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium last season, where Rajasthan Royals played against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.



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Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman of Royal Multisport, which owns Rajasthan Royals, confirmed the news.

The matches in Guwahati are scheduled for the third and fourth week of May, with Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals set to face the Rajasthan Royals.