In a thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, the Delhi Capitals clinched a hard-fought victory over the Mumbai Indians by a margin of 10 runs. Despite Tilak Varma's valiant efforts, Rasikh Dar emerged as the standout bowler for the Capitals, claiming three crucial wickets.

Earlier in the match, Jake Fraser-McGurk's explosive innings propelled the Delhi Capitals to a formidable total of 257/4 against the Mumbai Indians. Fraser-McGurk's blistering knock set the stage for an enthralling contest between the two powerhouse franchises.

One of the key highlights for the Delhi Capitals throughout the tournament has been the exceptional form of their skipper, Rishabh Pant. Pant's brilliance behind the stumps and his aggressive batting have been instrumental in guiding his team to crucial victories. In a recent match against the Gujarat Titans, Pant showcased his batting prowess with a match-winning unbeaten innings.

On the other hand, for the Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah has been a force to reckon with. Bumrah's consistent performances with the ball have anchored the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack, amassing an impressive tally of 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.37.

Despite Varma's commendable efforts and Fraser-McGurk's explosive innings, the Delhi Capitals emerged victorious, showcasing their resilience and determination on the field.