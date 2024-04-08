In a clash that promised fireworks, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the leadership of the iconic MS Dhoni aimed to break their winless streak at their home ground, Chepauk, as they faced off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match No. 22 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Monday.

CSK entered the game with the weight of back-to-back defeats hanging over them in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. Adding to the intrigue of the encounter was the return of former India opener Gautam Gambhir to the Chepauk, albeit in KKR colors.

Gambhir, the former KKR skipper, had been appointed as the franchise mentor by the two-time champions ahead of IPL 2024. It was under his astute leadership that KKR scripted a memorable title triumph in CSK’s own den back in 2012. The final-over thriller witnessed KKR emerging victorious against the mighty Super Kings led by Dhoni, clinching their maiden IPL title.

As the much-anticipated showdown approached, KKR paid a special tribute to the cricketing stalwarts Dhoni and Gambhir through a social media post, which garnered instant acclaim among fans and followers. While Gambhir took on the role of mentor for KKR, Dhoni continued to steer the middle-order of the Super Kings, having relinquished the reins of captaincy.

In the lead-up to the high-voltage clash, Gambhir showered praise on Dhoni, hailing him as the most successful captain India has ever seen. In a video shared by Star Sports, Gambhir emphasized the competitive spirit between them on the field, despite their mutual respect off it. "It’s about winning," Gambhir asserted. "Obviously, MS is the most successful captain India will ever have. I don’t think anyone can reach that level – winning 3 ICC trophies," he added.