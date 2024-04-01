During Mumbai Indians' first home game of the IPL 2024 season, a daring fan breached security at Wankhede Stadium to embrace star cricketer Rohit Sharma on April 1. The unauthorized entry disrupted play and highlighted concerns over fan behavior in professional cricket matches.

The incident occurred during Mumbai Indians' defense against Rajasthan Royals, as the pitch invader bypassed security measures to reach Rohit Sharma, who was fielding at the slip cordon. Shocked by the sudden intrusion, Rohit Sharma was embraced by the fan before wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan also became a target of the enthusiastic supporter.

Security officials intervened, apprehending the invader and escorting them off the field. Dressed in a white t-shirt and blue jeans, the fan initially celebrated their daring feat before being subdued by vigilant security personnel.

This is the second instance of pitch invasion in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, following a similar incident during a match between Bengaluru and Punjab last week. In that episode, a fan managed to breach security at the M Chinnasamy Stadium to approach Virat Kohli, sparking concerns over the safety protocols at cricket venues.