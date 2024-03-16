In response to swirling speculations, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal unequivocally quashed rumors of the Indian Premier League (IPL) relocating to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amidst the upcoming general elections in India. With the nation gearing up for crucial polls scheduled between April 19 and June 1, conjecture had been rife about a potential shift abroad, fueled by reports suggesting players were asked to submit their passports to their respective franchises.

Setting the record straight, Dhumal asserted, "The IPL is not being shifted anywhere. We will soon announce the remaining fixture."

The reassurance follows the release of the schedule for the initial two weeks, with the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on March 22.

Earlier discussions with a media agency saw BCCI secretary Jay Shah affirming that the entirety of the tournament would unfold in India, akin to the 2019 season coinciding with the previous Lok Sabha elections. The decision hinged on the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission.

The memory of the 2014 general elections, during which the IPL temporarily relocated out of the country under the UPA government, lingered. At that time, the league commenced its first phase in the UAE before returning to Indian shores for the subsequent leg.