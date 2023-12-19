Ringing in more excitement for cricket lovers of Assam, four players from the state Akash Sengupta, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Mukhtar Hussaina and Mrinmoy Dutt are part of the IPL 2024 auction list.

These budding players from the state have been active in the domestic circuit and have shown their cricketing skills in several tournaments.

A total of 332 players will be up for grabs in the upcoming IPL 2024 Auction, following three withdrawals - Rehan Ahmed from England, and Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam from Bangladesh. Two players have been added to the original list of 333 players. The auction is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19, starting from 1:00 PM IST.

This will be the 17th IPL auction, with the previous one held in December 2022. For live coverage, Indian viewers can tune in to the Star Sports network or stream the event online through Jio Cinema. The final pool for the auction will include 333 players, with 77 slots available for the 10 franchises.

Out of these, 30 slots are reserved for overseas players. The pool includes 214 Indian players and 119 overseas players, with two from Associate nations. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players, also including two from Associate nations.

Here are the available funds for each franchise in the IPL Auction 2024: Gujarat Titans (Rs 38.15 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 34 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 32.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 31.4 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 29.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 28.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 23.25 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 17.75 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 14.5 crore), and Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 13.15 crore). Kwena Maphaka, a 17-year-old cricketer from South Africa, is the youngest player included in the IPL 2024 Auction. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, aged 38, is recognized as the oldest player listed in the IPL 2024 Auction. Mallika Sagar has been appointed as the auctioneer for the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai.