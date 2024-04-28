In a bid to revive the fervor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the Northeast, the Rajasthan Royals have announced the commencement of ticket sales for their upcoming matches at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati. The franchise's first match against Punjab Kings on May 15 saw tickets flying off the shelves, and now, enthusiasts can also secure their seats for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19.

The Rajasthan Royals, led by skipper Sanju Samson, are set to ignite the cricketing spirit in the region with two exhilarating encounters at the ACA Stadium. Cricket aficionados who had previously registered for 'Early Access' to tickets, members of the franchise's official fan program, Super Royals, and those who had already purchased tickets for the Punjab Kings' clash, were granted priority access from 12 pm to 6 pm on Saturday.

Now, general fans can join in the excitement by visiting the BookMyShow app or website to book their tickets for both matches. Prices start as low as Rs 1,000 for online tickets, ensuring accessibility for all enthusiasts. Moreover, in a gesture to extend the opportunity to students, the franchise will offer Rs 500 tickets, which will be available for purchase at the Box Office closer to the match dates, with further details to be communicated soon.

Ranjit Barthakur, Chairperson of the Rajasthan Royals, expressed enthusiasm for bringing back the IPL buzz to Guwahati, stating, "For us as a franchise, it is an exciting prospect of bringing the IPL buzz back to Guwahati. We are playing two strong teams in Punjab Kings and then Kolkata Knight Riders in May and are delighted that fans can now purchase their tickets for both the matches online through BookMyShow."

He added, "We are looking forward to the passionate fans in the Northeast enjoying the best cricketing action and witnessing two days full of entertainment and sport."

The return of the Rajasthan Royals to the Northeast promises not just cricketing thrill but also an infusion of energy and excitement into the region, as fans gear up to witness their favorite stars, including Guwahati's own Riyan Parag, in action.