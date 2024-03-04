Australia's cricketer and World Cup-winning captain, Pat Cummins, expressed his deep affection for India, labeling it as his "second home" in anticipation of his debut with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Renowned as one of the premier fast bowlers globally, Cummins shared his sentiments in an interview with Star Sports, highlighting the remarkable support culture within the IPL.

Reflecting on the welcoming atmosphere of the IPL, Cummins acknowledged the fervent fanbase and expressed his appreciation for the diverse support from cricket enthusiasts across the country. "India is like a second home. We spend so much time here. IPL you've got your home teams. So you actually feel like you've got plenty of fans. Or, you know, at least cricket fans that have supported you," Cummins remarked, emphasizing the sense of camaraderie experienced amidst the spirited IPL matches.

With SRH set to name Cummins as their next captain, succeeding Aiden Markram for the forthcoming season, excitement brews among fans and pundits alike. Confirmation of Cummins' captaincy was underscored by a prominent banner displayed during a Star Sports video on Sunday, March 3rd, adding to the anticipation surrounding his leadership role within the franchise.

Cummins' acquisition by SRH marked a significant milestone in IPL auction history, as the franchise secured his services for a staggering Rs 20.50 crore, making him the second-most expensive player ever purchased in the league's annals. Reflecting on the competitive caliber of the tournament, Cummins stressed the necessity for meticulous preparation, recognizing the formidable talent exhibited by batters across the IPL.

"I'm just a big believer in concentrating on what I do. Those guys are that good, if you're just a little bit off, they'll find a way to kind of put you off your game. So, um yeah, it's always good coming up against Virat. He's got me a few times. I've got him a few times. It's always pretty good," Cummins remarked, alluding to the relentless competition and mutual respect shared among elite cricketers within the IPL arena.