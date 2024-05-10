In a clash that could shape the playoff of the IPL 2024, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) brace for battle against the struggling Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. With key bowlers sidelined due to injuries and international duties, CSK's resolve faces a stern test against GT, who languish at the bottom of the table.

CSK, currently positioned amidst a mid-table logjam with 12 points from 11 games, eyes a vital win to secure their playoff berth. The absence of pivotal players like Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, and Mustafizur Rahman has left their bowling lineup depleted. Furthermore, with Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande also unavailable, CSK's bowling unit relies heavily on their spin trio—Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, and Moeen Ali—to deliver on a challenging track.

Despite these setbacks, CSK draws optimism from their recent display, successfully defending a total of 167 against PBKS. A victory in this encounter would propel them to third place in the standings, boosting their playoff aspirations.

In contrast, the Gujarat Titans find themselves in a dire situation, anchored at the bottom of the table with slim hopes of breaking into the top four. With just one win in their last five matches, GT's campaign has been marred by inconsistency, exacerbated by the absence of injured key players like Mohammed Shami.

In head-to-head clashes, both GT and CSK have displayed a competitive streak, with each team securing three victories out of six matches. With no instances of no-result or abandoned matches, the stage is set for another intense battle between the two sides.

Team News

GT has struggled to find a winning combination, often relying on Shubman Gill's performance at the top order and David Miller's prowess as a finisher. With a rotational strategy in place, GT may experiment with players like Sai Sudharsan, Sai Kishore, or Sandeep Warrier to tip the scales in their favor.

On the other hand, CSK remains undeterred by Ajinkya Rahane's recent form, counting on experienced players to weather rough patches. Rahane is expected to play a pivotal role in their strategy, potentially alternating with Simarjeet Singh as needed.

Pitch Report

In Ahmedabad, the toss becomes crucial as teams prefer chasing due to improving batting conditions with dew setting in during the evening. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad faces the pressure to make the right call at the toss, with the average first-innings total standing at 188 in recent matches.

Predicted XIs

GT Predicted XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Josh Little