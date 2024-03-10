For the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced the inclusion of England's Phil Salt into their squad. Salt will be stepping in as a replacement for Jason Roy, who withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons.

This move marks Salt's second stint in the IPL, having previously played for the Delhi Capitals. Despite going unsold in the auction last year, the English wicket-keeper batter now finds himself donning the purple and gold jersey of KKR for the 2024 season.

During his tenure with the Delhi Capitals, Salt showcased glimpses of his prowess on the pitch, featuring in nine matches and amassing a total of 218 runs. His contributions included two notable half-centuries, with his highest score reaching an impressive 87 runs.

The decision to bring in Salt comes after Jason Roy's departure from the KKR squad. Roy, an established name in the cricketing world, has represented various IPL franchises over the years, including Gujarat Lions, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. With 21 IPL matches under his belt, Roy has accumulated a total of 614 runs at an average of 32.32.