In a move by the Indian Premier League (IPL) authorities, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Harshit Rana has been slapped with a suspension for one match and fined 100 percent of his match fee. This comes as Rana's second breach of the IPL Code of Conduct during the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

The incident occurred during KKR's recent clash against Delhi at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 29. Rana, known for his explosive prowess on the field, found himself at the center of controversy for an animated gesture directed towards Delhi Capitals' Abhishek Porel after dismissing the left-handed batter during his impactful spell of 2 for 28 in 4 overs.

This latest transgression marks Rana as the first player in the IPL 2024 season to face suspension for breaching the code of conduct. Notably, this is not the first time Rana has fallen afoul of the IPL's disciplinary regulations. He was previously fined for a similar offence during KKR's encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23rd, wherein he celebrated a wicket with an animated gesture towards Mayank Agarwal.

The IPL, in a statement issued on Tuesday, confirmed Rana's Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. Despite admitting to the offence, Rana has accepted the Match Referee’s sanction, reinforcing the finality and binding nature of the decision.

Rana's absence from KKR's upcoming away fixture against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on May 3rd is a consequence of his suspension. Despite his disciplinary setbacks, Rana has been a standout performer for KKR, emerging as the team's top wicket-taker with 11 scalps in 8 matches.