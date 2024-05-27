Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine won the award for the ‘Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season’ in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the third time.

The cricketer has been one of the most important factors for Kolkata’s success, having contributed immensely in all three departments of the game.

The 36-year-old finished the season as the leading run-scorer for his team with 488 runs to his name from 14 innings at an average of 37.07 and a sensational strike rate of 179.85. He gained scalped 17 wickets from 14 innings at an average of 22 and an economy of 6.90. He also took taken seven catches and three run-outs in the season.

After winning the MVP award, Narine told reporters, "The feeling is overwhelming and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. I am enjoying my cricket at the moment -- batting, bowling and fielding. What helps is when the team is winning.”

Narine found himself at the top of the list of the season’s most valuable players having 431.5 points to his name. He won the award being miles ahead of second-placed Virat Kohli (315.5 points) and third-placed Travis Head (274 points).

Narine became the first player in the history of the tournament to win the award for a record three times. He has previously won the award twice in 2012 and 2018 seasons respectively.

The MVP of the season is a substitute for the Player of the Tournament award which was renamed from the 2013 season onwards. The award is bestowed upon the best player of a particular season after analysing his performance through various metrics.

Shane Watson was the first recipient of the MVP award after it was re-christened in 2013.