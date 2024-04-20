In an intense showdown between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024 season on Friday, LSG captain KL Rahul and CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad were slapped with a heavy fine of Rs 12 lakh each for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match.

The captains who came face to face at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow to a massive spectator turnout received a penalty for violating the IPL code of conduct. Interestingly, this marks the first offence committed by both teams this season.

Confirming the report of a fine imposed on KL Rahul, a statement by IPL stated, "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahul was fined INR 12 Lac.”

A similar statement was issued for Gaikwad. It read, “As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 12 Lac.”

Albeit Dhoni chants across the stadium, CSK tasted a crushing defeat to LSG with an 8-wicket loss. While Rahul made a staggering score of 82 runs, Gaikwad scored only 17.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer was slapped with a fine of Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate during their match with Rajasthan Royals (RR), at Eden Gardens on April 16, marking the team’s first over-rate offence in the 2024 IPL season.