With legendary MS Dhoni passing the leadership to Ruturaj Gaikwad, the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai will not only mark the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 but also a new era for the reigning champions. It appears that Dhoni made the unexpected decision to retire one day before the new season began in order to ensure a seamless transition. Dhoni is set to retire at the end of this one.

Even the Mumbai Indians, who have won five IPL trophies, have not been able to occupy the position occupied by the Super Kings, who have won five titles already. The Royal Challengers, on the other hand, will be excited to add an IPL championship to their collection after just winning their first title in the Women's Premier League.

But ahead of the mouth-watering clash, here’s everything that you need to know.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Venue

IPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, commonly known as the Chepauk Stadium.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Date and Time

IPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place on Friday, March 22, 6:30 PM IST.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Who Will Perform?

IPL 2024 opening ceremony will have actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff along with singer Sonu Nigam and composer AR Rahman as the star performers.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Where to Watch Live Streaming

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will be broadcast live in India via Star Sports Network. It will be live-streamed via the JioCinema app in India.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Who Performed Last Year?

The 2023 IPL opening ceremony was held in Ahmedabad. Singer Arijit Singh and actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna had performed at the event.