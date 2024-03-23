In a thrilling IPL encounter at the iconic Eden Gardens, the Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious over the SunRisers Hyderabad by a narrow margin of 4 runs. The match, filled with breathtaking performances and nail-biting moments, left spectators on the edge of their seats until the very last ball.

Andre Russell, reminiscent of his past glory, took center stage with a breathtaking display of power hitting, sending the ball sailing over the boundary ropes multiple times. His explosive innings, coupled with the economical bowling of Sunil Narine, proved to be crucial in Kolkata's triumph.

The presence of former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir in the dugout as a mentor seemed to inspire the Kolkata outfit, as they delivered a spirited performance on the field. Additionally, the young Harshit Rana showcased his talent with the ball, contributing significantly to Kolkata's victory.

Despite a valiant effort from the SunRisers, led by Pat Cummins, and a late surge from Heinrich Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed, Kolkata managed to maintain their composure under pressure. Klaasen's onslaught against the Kolkata bowling attack in the penultimate over injected a sense of drama into the contest, but Kolkata held their nerve to secure the win.