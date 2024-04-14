In a thrilling encounter at the iconic Eden Gardens, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured their maiden victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Powered by an exceptional performance from Phil Salt and Mitch Starc, KKR emerged victorious with an emphatic eight-wicket win on Sunday.

Phil Salt's blistering 47-ball 89* played a pivotal role in guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Despite losing a couple of early wickets during the powerplay, Salt's resilient partnership with Shreyas Iyer ensured KKR chased down the target of 162 with 8 wickets and 26 balls to spare.

The Kolkata-based franchise showcased a clinical bowling performance earlier in the match, with Mitch Starc and Sunil Narine leading the charge. Restricting LSG to a modest total of 161/7, KKR's bowlers applied consistent pressure, making it difficult for Lucknow Super Giants to build substantial partnerships.

Opting to bowl first in the scorching afternoon heat of Kolkata, captain Shreyas Iyer's decision proved fruitful as KKR's bowlers executed their plans effectively against KL Rahul's side.

With this significant victory, Kolkata Knight Riders marked the beginning of their five-match home streak in the IPL. Mentored by former captain Gautam Gambhir, KKR's triumph places them in a favorable position in the league standings, with eight points to their name. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants face a slight setback in the points table due to a dip in their net run rate following this defeat.