Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were crowned Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time in their history, delivering a resounding 113-run defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2024 IPL final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. KKR's emphatic victory marked the most one-sided IPL final to date, as they bowled out SRH for a mere 113 and chased the target down with 57 balls and 8 wickets to spare.

Shreyas Iyer joined the elite club of IPL-winning captains, becoming the second KKR skipper to lift the trophy after Gautam Gambhir, who led the team to titles in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir, now a mentor for KKR, was present in the dugout to witness the historic triumph. Iyer's achievement also places him among the distinguished group of Indian captains to have won the IPL, including MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya.

KKR's dominant performance reaffirmed their status as one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. With their third title, they stand behind only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), both of whom have five titles each.

The final saw KKR extend their dominance over SRH, marking their third victory against Pat Cummins's side in the 2024 season. Mitchell Starc set the tone with a devastating spell that dismantled SRH's top-order, while Andre Russell, playing his first final for KKR, took 3 crucial wickets, further crippling SRH's innings.

Venkatesh Iyer was the standout performer with the bat for KKR, delivering a blistering 24-ball fifty that left the SRH bowlers helpless. His aggressive innings ensured KKR chased down the modest target with ease.

SunRisers, known for their explosive power-hitting throughout the season, faltered on the big day. They were bowled out for the lowest-ever total in an IPL final, a stark contrast to their season-high 287 runs posted earlier. SRH's formidable opening pair, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, failed to deliver, and the team struggled to recover from early setbacks. Captain Pat Cummins top-scored with 24 runs, but his efforts were in vain as KKR's bowlers maintained relentless pressure.

The loss marked a disappointing end for SRH, who had revolutionized power-hitting in the 2024 IPL season. Their inability to replicate their regular-season success in the final underscored the unpredictability and pressure of knockout cricket.

KKR's all-round excellence on the field and their strategic acumen off it were key to their victory. The franchise's blend of seasoned stars and emerging talents has proven to be a winning formula, and their 2024 triumph adds another illustrious chapter to their storied IPL journey.