In a video released today, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and fast bowler Shivam Mavi disclosed that he will be sidelined for the remainder of the IPL 2024 season due to an ongoing injury. Mavi, who was acquired by LSG during the IPL 2024 auction, expressed disappointment over missing out on the opportunity to play this season.

Despite his anticipation to make a comeback to the field after two years, Mavi, who had previously represented Gujarat Titans (GT), faced a setback with this injury. "I came here after an injury and thought I will get to play matches for the team. But unfortunately, I will have to go, because I have an injury," Mavi stated in the video.

The UP-born pacer's absence adds to the roster challenges for LSG, who have already faced player replacements this season. Mark Wood withdrew due to workload management, replaced by Shamar Joseph, while David Willey's departure led to the recruitment of Matt Henry.

Mavi's departure marks the third instance of LSG having to replace a player mid-season.

LSG's IPL 2024 Squad:

KL Rahul (c)

Quinton de Kock

Nicholas Pooran

Ayush Badoni

Kyle Mayers

Marcus Stoinis

Deepak Hooda

Devdutt Padikkal

Ravi Bishnoi

Naveen-ul-Haq

Krunal Pandya

Yudhvir Singh

Prerak Mankad

Yash Thakur

Amit Mishra

Shamar Joseph (replacement for Mark Wood)

Mayank Yadav

Mohsin Khan

K. Gowtham

Arshin Kulkarni

M. Siddharth

Ashton Turner

Matt Henry (replacement for David Willey)

Mohd. Arshad Khan