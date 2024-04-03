IPL 2024: LSG pacer Shivam Mavi ruled out of tournament due to injury
Despite his anticipation to make a comeback to the field after two years, Mavi, who had previously represented Gujarat Titans (GT), faced a setback with this injury.
In a video released today, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and fast bowler Shivam Mavi disclosed that he will be sidelined for the remainder of the IPL 2024 season due to an ongoing injury. Mavi, who was acquired by LSG during the IPL 2024 auction, expressed disappointment over missing out on the opportunity to play this season.
Despite his anticipation to make a comeback to the field after two years, Mavi, who had previously represented Gujarat Titans (GT), faced a setback with this injury. "I came here after an injury and thought I will get to play matches for the team. But unfortunately, I will have to go, because I have an injury," Mavi stated in the video.
The UP-born pacer's absence adds to the roster challenges for LSG, who have already faced player replacements this season. Mark Wood withdrew due to workload management, replaced by Shamar Joseph, while David Willey's departure led to the recruitment of Matt Henry.
Mavi's departure marks the third instance of LSG having to replace a player mid-season.
LSG's IPL 2024 Squad:
KL Rahul (c)
Quinton de Kock
Nicholas Pooran
Ayush Badoni
Kyle Mayers
Marcus Stoinis
Deepak Hooda
Devdutt Padikkal
Ravi Bishnoi
Naveen-ul-Haq
Krunal Pandya
Yudhvir Singh
Prerak Mankad
Yash Thakur
Amit Mishra
Shamar Joseph (replacement for Mark Wood)
Mayank Yadav
Mohsin Khan
K. Gowtham
Arshin Kulkarni
M. Siddharth
Ashton Turner
Matt Henry (replacement for David Willey)
Mohd. Arshad Khan
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