Lucknow Super Giants' hopes in the IPL 2024 season have been dealt a significant blow as pace sensation Mayank has been confirmed to miss the remainder of the tournament due to injury. The announcement came from LSG coach Justin Langer, who expressed disappointment over the promising youngster's continued absence from the field.

Mayank had initially made a stellar start to his IPL journey in 2024, showcasing his talent by claiming six wickets in just two matches. However, his momentum was disrupted by an injury that forced him to sit out for five matches. Despite returning to action against MI, Mayank's comeback was short-lived as he had to leave the field after bowling just 3.1 overs, exacerbating his injury.

Langer disclosed the extent of Mayank's injury, revealing a small tear in a similar area to his previous setback. Expressing a mix of hope and realism, Langer mentioned the slim chances of Mayank featuring in the playoffs, given the severity of his condition.

The LSG coach also shed light on Mayank's conversation with Jasprit Bumrah, who provided reassurance amid the challenges faced by fast bowlers.

Addressing concerns about the management of Mayank's injury, Langer praised the pacer's rehabilitation, noting his pain-free condition before the recent match against MI. However, despite the positive progress, Mayank's unfortunate setback has left both him and LSG disappointed, casting a shadow over their aspirations for the remainder of the tournament.