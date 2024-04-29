Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni on April 28 became the first player in the history of the T20 tournament to be part of 150 victories, thereby setting a new record.

Dhoni achieved the feat after CSK defeated SunRisers by 78 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. The team bowled out the SunRisers for just 134 runs.

MS Dhoni has been a part of the T20 league since the inaugural edition in 2008, and has since played 259 matches in the IPL.

While Dhoni is the joint-most successful captain in the IPL with 5 titles, before the ongoing season, he handed over the reins of the Super Kings to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

It may be mentioned that MS Dhoni holds the record of the most successful captain in the IPL with 133 wins, while Rohit Sharma stands on the second spot with 87 victories.

Dhoni on April 29 reserved another cameo appearance as he walked into bat in the final over of the CSK innings after Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for 98. Dhoni hit a boundary on the first delivery he faced and took a single off the next to remain unbeaten on 5 off 2 as CSK posted a mammoth total of 212.

Further into the game, Dhoni also took a catch with the gloves on a day when the Super Kings dominated SunRisers in all three departments. Daryl Mitchell returned to form with a quickfire fifty and also took 5 outfield catches to equal an IPL record.

CSK stormed back to the top 4 with their 78-run win over SRH. They have 10 points from 9 matches and are sitting at the 3rd spot.