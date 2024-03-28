In a thrilling encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the Rajasthan Royals secured a remarkable victory over the Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. The clash, which unfolded on Thursday, witnessed a stunning display of cricketing prowess as Riyan Parag emerged as the star performer for the Royals.

Sent in to bat first, Rajasthan Royals faced an early setback, finding themselves at 36 for 3 in the eighth over. However, the resilient batting of Riyan Parag turned the tide in their favor. Parag showcased his skill and determination, crafting an unbeaten 84 runs off just 45 balls. His innings was adorned with seven boundaries and six towering sixes, steering the Royals to a challenging total of 185 for 5.

Parag's sublime partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin further bolstered the Royals' innings. Ashwin, known for his prowess with the ball, displayed his batting prowess, contributing a quickfire 29 runs off just 19 deliveries, including three powerful sixes.