In a crucial IPL 2024 encounter on Wednesday (May 15), Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

This match holds different stakes for the two teams: RR, having secured their playoff berth with 16 points from 12 matches, look to solidify their position, while PBKS, already out of contention with just 8 points from 12 games, play for pride.

The RR lineup features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and Sanju Samson as the top order, followed by Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Rovman Powell in the middle.

Their bowling attack is spearheaded by Trent Boult, with support from Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and the versatile Ravichandran Ashwin.

Punjab Kings, led by Sam Curran in the absence of regular captain Shikhar Dhawan, include Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order, with Rilee Rossouw and Shashank Singh providing middle-order stability.

Jitesh Sharma takes on the wicket-keeping responsibilities. Their bowling unit comprises Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.