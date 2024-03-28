Riyan Parag made a 45-ball 84 not out to lift Rajasthan Royals to a challenging 185 for 5 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Parag hit seven fours and six sixes as RR recovered from 36 for 3 in eighth over to a good total in the end.

He added 54 with Ravichandran Ashwin, who smashed three sixes on way to a 19-ball 29.