Sai Sudharsan on May 10, set a record in the 2024 IPL. He said the record as the fastest Indian to reach the landmark of 1000 runs in the league.

He achieved the feat in his 25th innings during the IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Sudharsan broke the record jointly held by Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad and both got to the milestone in their 31st innings.

The cricketer reached his maiden IPL hundred off 50 balls and got to his fifty off 32 balls after which he hit Simarjeet Singh for a six over long leg to bring up his century.

Sudharsan also became the joint third-fastest batter to score 1000 IPL runs, along with Matthew Hayden.

Shaun Marsh, who won the Orange Cap while playing for PBKS in IPL 2008, holds the record in 21 innings. Lendl Simmons is placed second (23 innings). Jonny Bairstow, Chris Gayle, Kane Williamson and Michael Hussey got there in 26, 27, 28 and 30 innings respectively.

Earlier, in the IPL 2023, Sudharsan missed out on scoring a hundred against CSK after he got out on 96.