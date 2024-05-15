Punjab Kings pulled off an impressive comeback win to beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on May 15.

The stand-in skipper Sam Curran shone with both bat and ball in a low-score clash at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium to give Punjab a consolation win.

Having already secured a playoff spot, Sanju Samson's Royals missed out on a chance to go top of the points table after suffering their fourth straight loss of the season. Already knocked out from the playoff race, Punjab Kings moved up to ninth place in the points table with their fifth win in the IPL 2024.



Also Read: IPL 2024: Punjab Kings to face Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati with focus on young talent, says coach

Riyan Parag's 48 off 34 balls helped Rajasthan Royals post a 144 total after electing to bat first. Sam Curran claimed two big wickets and then scored an unbeaten 63* off just 41 balls to lead Punjab to a thumping win with five wickets and seven balls remaining.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (substituted by Donovan Ferreira), Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh (substituted by Ashutosh Sharma).