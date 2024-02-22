The much-anticipated schedule for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season has been unveiled, promising a thrilling start to the cricketing extravaganza. However, Delhi Capitals fans will need to wait a bit longer to cheer for their team in the capital city as the franchise will not host any home matches in the first two weeks of the tournament.

The IPL 2024 journey will kick off with a clash between two powerhouses, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), set to take place in Chennai on March 22 at 7:30 pm IST. This high-voltage encounter is expected to set the tone for an action-packed season.

The excitement continues as Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against Delhi Capitals in Mohali on March 23 at 3:30 pm IST, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Kolkata at 7:30 pm IST on the same day.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will make their debut in the tournament against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on March 24 at 3:30 pm IST, while Gujarat Titans (GT) will face defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad at 7:30 pm IST.

The action-packed schedule further intensifies as RCB takes on PBKS in Bengaluru on March 25 at 7:30 pm IST, followed by CSK clashing with GT in Chennai on March 26 at the same time.

On March 27, SRH will host MI in Hyderabad at 7:30 pm IST, setting the stage for another gripping encounter. The excitement continues to escalate with RR facing DC in Jaipur on March 28 at 7:30 pm IST.

As the tournament progresses, fans can look forward to thrilling matchups, including RCB versus KKR in Bengaluru on March 29 and LSG versus PBKS in Lucknow on March 30, both scheduled for 7:30 pm IST.

The action-packed cricketing extravaganza will witness nail-biting clashes throughout April, culminating in a highly anticipated clash between MI and DC in Mumbai on April 7 at 3:30 pm IST, followed by LSG taking on GT in Lucknow at 7:30 pm IST on the same day.