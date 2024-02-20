The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) is poised to captivate cricket fans once again as it gears up for its 17th edition, slated to kick off on March 22. In a recent statement to PTI, league chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that the entirety of the tournament will take place within India, despite the looming general elections.

With the general elections anticipated to unfold in April and May, the IPL organizers have chosen to withhold the complete schedule for the tournament. Dhumal elucidated that initially, only the first 15 days' schedule will be disclosed, with the remaining fixtures to be finalized following the announcement of election dates, expected early next month.

"We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," Dhumal affirmed.

Historically, the IPL has been flexible in its arrangements, with the 2009 edition being held entirely in South Africa and the 2014 edition partially staged in the UAE due to the concurrent general elections. However, in 2019, the league successfully took place in India amidst the electoral proceedings.

The conclusion of the IPL is expected to seamlessly segue into the T20 World Cup, with the final likely slated for May 26. Notably, India's inaugural World Cup fixture against Ireland in New York is scheduled for June 5, with the ICC spectacle commencing on June 1 with a clash between the USA and Canada.

Traditionally, the IPL season commences with a clash between the finalists of the previous year. Thus, the opening match is set to feature last year's champions, the Chennai Super Kings, against the runners-up, Gujarat Titans.