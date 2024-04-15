Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a merciless onslaught on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15th, setting a new benchmark in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH's explosive batting lineup shattered records by notching up the highest-ever total in the tournament's history, amassing a formidable 287 runs.

Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and the late flourish from Abdul Samad spearheaded SRH's relentless assault, exploiting the flat batting track with ferocious strokes and impeccable timing. Head set the tone early on, notching up a scintillating century off just 39 balls, showcasing his explosive capabilities with remarkable ease.

After Head's explosive departure, Klaasen took the reins of the innings, continuing his stellar form with a blistering 67 off 31 deliveries. Despite losing Klaasen in the final over, the relentless onslaught from Abdul Samad and Aiden Markram ensured that SRH posted an imposing total, leaving RCB's bowling attack in tatters.

This triumph follows SRH's recent record-breaking performance against Mumbai Indians on March 27th, where they had amassed 277 runs, only to surpass it within a span of 20 days. The decision by RCB captain Faf du Plessis to put SRH in to bat first backfired, as their batters dominated proceedings from start to finish, leaving RCB's bowlers struggling to contain the onslaught.

SRH's total of 287/3 also etched its name in the annals of T20 cricket, standing as the second-highest total ever recorded in the format. Nepal currently holds the record for the highest total in T20 cricket, with 314/3 against Mongolia in the 2023 Asian Games.

Not a single RCB bowler escaped unscathed, as SRH's batsmen plundered a staggering 22 sixes in total. Off-spinner Will Jacks emerged as the most economical bowler for RCB, conceding 32 runs off his three overs with an economy rate of 10.67. Conversely, Reece Topley and Vijay Kumar Vyshak bore the brunt of SRH's onslaught, conceding 68 and 64 runs respectively, as RCB's bowling attack struggled to contain the rampaging SRH batsmen.