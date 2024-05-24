Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 2 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, on May 24.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have reached the final of the 17th season of the IPL, and whichever franchise wins the match will lock horns against the Kolkata-based franchise at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, on May 26.

While the Hyderabad-based franchise, this season is in their top form, earlier, it was Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) 263/5 in the 2013 season which held the landmark of the highest team total in the history of the IPL.

With the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi in the top batting order, SRH have successfully entered the T20 tournament with an aggressive approach. They are the only side to score 100 or more runs in the powerplay this season.

The Rajasthan-based franchise kept a four-match winning streak two times in the tournament. However, as time passed the Royals started to maintain their consistency in the second half of the IPL 2024. In May, RR’s first win came in the Eliminator round when they beat RCB to book their place in the Qualifier 2 match.

The Royals don’t have a destructive batting lineup as compared to the Sunrisers but they have a fiery bowling attack with the likes of Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Qualifier 2 match will be an interesting clash as the best bowling attack will take on a destructive batting lineup to book their place in the final match of the IPL 2024.

Hyderabad finished the league stage of the T20 tournament in second place with 17 points and a net run rate of +0.414 after winning 8 of 14 matches. While the Rajasthan concluded their league matches in third place with 17 points and a net run rate of +0.273 after winning 8 of 14 matches.